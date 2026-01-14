Pizza Delivery Guy Works Hard To Give Customers A Good Experience, But Now His Family’s Business Is Faltering And A Negative Review Sent Him Spiralling

When you work a job you care about, it can be really demoralising to get bad feedback.

And when that job happens to be a family business that you care about, negative feedback can feel even worse – because it’s so personal.

The guy in this story is used to dealing with customers, but one recent piece of feedback was the final straw.

Read on to find out what happened.

I’m starting to lose my cool with entitled customer reviews. So, today one of my coworkers showed me a ****** review a customer left on our Facebook page. It’s my parents business and I work there. I could immediately tell that it was aimed at me specifically, since he talked about a driver with a red car (the other driver is delivering with a white car).

Let’s see why the review upset him so much.

He went on a sort of tirade and called me a selfish, entitled person for apparently “not greeting him” and being “unkind”. At the end of his little outburst he also called me Ron Weasley from Harry Potter for some reason. I’m always trying to be as kind as possible to every single customer, no matter how big of an ******* he/she is. I always say hello and everything.

And he’s really starting to lose his patience with entitled customers.

I’m really at my wit’s end with these people. I don’t know why the hell should we bow to them like this. I sometimes have an urge to just tell to **** right off and other things. The business is already in the process of being sold anyway since my parents are old, and my father’s health is declining.

This story really shows the human impact of abusive reviews from entitled customers.

Sure the customer might not things about the cost of their words, just wanting to get things off their chest and take it out on strangers.

But they don’t consider how the individual might feel – and if they do, they’re some sick human beings.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed this was one of the unfortunate realities of dealing with customers.

While others encouraged him to not let it get to him.

And this Redditor offered an empathetic view of the situation.

It’s clear that this guy and his family are facing a hard time, with his father’s health in decline and some major life changes for them.

So it’s not wonder that this guy is feeling hurt about the insult, especially when he’s trying his best to give customers a great experience until the very end.

Some people are just bad people, and it’s a real shame he’s having to face this.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.