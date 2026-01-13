Pizza Delivery Worker Got Massively Lost When His GPS Sent Him To Someone’s Backyard
Paper maps are mostly a thing of the past, but at least they don’t mislead you as badly as a GPS can.
See the hilarious ordeal this delivery worker went through.
My GPS sent me into someone’s backyard
Tried to deliver to a new housing development. GPS said “turn right.”
It was far from straightforward.
Cool. Except “right” was a dirt path that ended behind some random guy’s shed.
He came out confused.
Confusion. Confusion everywhere.
I was confused, the pizza was confused.
Still made it to the real house, but dang.
Here is what people are saying.
Pretty funny. I like that the pizza was confused.
This sounds like a nightmare!
I expected to see more comments! A hilarious post.
