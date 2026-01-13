January 13, 2026 at 11:35 am

Pizza Delivery Worker Got Massively Lost When His GPS Sent Him To Someone’s Backyard

by Ashley Ashbee

Paper maps are mostly a thing of the past, but at least they don’t mislead you as badly as a GPS can.

See the hilarious ordeal this delivery worker went through.

My GPS sent me into someone’s backyard

Tried to deliver to a new housing development. GPS said “turn right.”

It was far from straightforward.

Cool. Except “right” was a dirt path that ended behind some random guy’s shed.

He came out confused.

Confusion. Confusion everywhere.

I was confused, the pizza was confused.

Still made it to the real house, but dang.

Here is what people are saying.

Pretty funny. I like that the pizza was confused.

Screenshot 2025 12 30 at 2.09.31 AM Pizza Delivery Worker Got Massively Lost When His GPS Sent Him To Someones Backyard

This sounds like a nightmare!

Screenshot 2025 12 30 at 2.11.13 AM Pizza Delivery Worker Got Massively Lost When His GPS Sent Him To Someones Backyard

I expected to see more comments! A hilarious post.

