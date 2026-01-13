Pizza Delivery Worker Got Massively Lost When His GPS Sent Him To Someone’s Backyard

Paper maps are mostly a thing of the past, but at least they don’t mislead you as badly as a GPS can.

See the hilarious ordeal this delivery worker went through.

My GPS sent me into someone’s backyard Tried to deliver to a new housing development. GPS said “turn right.”

It was far from straightforward.

Cool. Except “right” was a dirt path that ended behind some random guy’s shed. He came out confused.

Confusion. Confusion everywhere.

I was confused, the pizza was confused. Still made it to the real house, but dang.

Here is what people are saying.

Pretty funny. I like that the pizza was confused.

This sounds like a nightmare!

I expected to see more comments! A hilarious post.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.