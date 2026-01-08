Pizza Driver Was Mocked While Delivering To A Teen House Party, So He Mentioned It To The Homeowner Weeks Later And Walked Away With A $50 Tip

Sometimes, people forget who they’re dealing with and get rude to the wrong person.

Imagine you were delivering a large pizza order to a regular customer, but were met at the door by their teenage daughter, who was throwing a massive party.

Now, what would you do if she were rude and didn’t tip you? Would you confront her right then and there? Or would you be patient and let her parents handle it?

In the following story, one pizza delivery driver finds himself in this situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

Party Time? Several years ago, I was running pies for the hut, and we had a particularly nice house that I always seemed to get. It was a nice couple with three kids in a big house. They had money, always placed large orders, and tipped well. One day, I get routed to their address, but I notice the order is very different than usual. It’s about double what they order, and the name on the order is not the father’s name. Interesting, so I take the order to their house.

The daughter should’ve been a little more polite.

The house is literally bumping. Mom and Dad’s car is nowhere in sight. I get their oldest daughter, roughly 15, to answer the door. Now, mind you, I don’t give a care if kids are having a good time, but she proceeds to complain I took forever in a condescending tone, makes fun of my uniform, and stiffs me on a $100+ order. I didn’t say anything at the time. About 2 weeks later, the house orders again. It was the normal order and normal name. And I magically get their order.

He could tell the man was about to go off!

When I arrive, her father is at the door, and I can’t help myself. I ask him if they had a good time at the party, he’s clearly confused, so I remind him of the great party they had 2 weeks prior. He sits and thinks for a minute. Then he hands me a $50 tip, says, “Thank you very much, I’m sure we enjoyed the party a lot.” After he closes the door, all I hear is him yell, “Brooooookk get down here right now”. It was a jerk move, sure, but nah, tip your driver.

Yikes! And to think… all she had to do was be nice.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about all this.

This reader yelled the girl’s name, too.

Here’s someone who loves what he did here.

For this person, she deserved it.

Unless she was also rude to other people.

She had that coming, so it’s a good thing he did that.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.