Pizza Guy Was Having A Normal Day, But Then A Kind Customer Handed Him A Massive Pile Of Bills

Sometimes, humanity surprises me positively.

In today’s wholesome tale from a pizza guy, he shares how he got a huge tip out of nowhere.

Let’s read the whole story.

1144% tip Totally normal day (five years ago). Average tips, usual traffic, nothing at all out of the ordinary. I’m just on autopilot, one of the last deliveries of the day. One pizza to a regular apartment, maybe half a mile from the store. Guy comes to the door, wearing a face mask (that alone was already enough of a tip for me!)

But he was about to be surprised.

He hands me the credit card slip back, just the signature, no tip. I briefly consider asking him to “fill out the total” (I almost always do when they leave it blank) but decide to just let it slide since he wore a mask and it was right around the corner. He says “Hold up. Can ya’ll take tips?” “Uh, yeah, man. You can write it in or whatever, we get it all”. “Hold up” He comes back and hands me a pile of bills.

It was a lot to take in.

I see a FIFTY, a twenty, and a one. At first, I just shoot him a look like “nah man, you already paid, remember?” but I can see by his face he knows what he’s doing. I straight up recoiled in horror. Imagine that Italian Spider-Man gif. Not sure what made it out of my mouth, as I was literally in shock. “Whaa…???” “Seriously??” “You sure??”

It was for real.

He reassured me he was serious. “That’s all for you, man.” Had to make a social-distancing exception and ask for a hug, which he graciously allowed. Got back in my car and realized it was THREE HUNDRED AND FIFTY-ONE DOLLARS. What the ****!!!!!!! Why do I feel GUILTY??

He got the princess treatment he needed!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Making someone’s day intentionally like this certainly also makes the tipper’s day.

