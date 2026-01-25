Pizza Shop Employee Explained The Menu Clearly, So A Customer’s Ridiculous Grocery Store Demand Ended The Call

Customer service calls can go from routine to ridiculous in seconds.

One pizza shop employee realized an order was going off the rails when a difficult customer demanded celery and wouldn’t take “no” for an answer.

What followed was a perfect lesson in knowing when to hang up.

First time I ever hung up on a customer A gentleman called in to place an order, and from the first 20 seconds of the call, I knew it was going to be a problem.

This customer had a horrible attitude.

He was extremely condescending, implying I was lying when I tried telling him the correct price of a deal he swore was $3 cheaper (you know, carryout vs. delivery price). Once we got past that issue, came this gem.

He wanted something that wasn’t on the menu.

Customer: I need celery with my hot wings. Me: Sir, we’re a pizza shop. We don’t have celery here. Customer: Yeah, I’m not stupid. You can stop at the grocery store for me. Me: I’m sorry, but we’re not going to ha— Customer: I SAID YOU CAN STOP AT THE GROCERY STORE FOR ME, GIRL.

That’s when this employee had enough.

Yep. Click. As soon as I hung up, my shift runner said, “I would’ve hung up two minutes sooner,” lol. So no worries about getting in trouble, but dang, I ran out of patience.

Sounds like this guy had it comin’.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Apparently there’s another rude customer out there who always demanded celery.

This user just doesn’t get the appeal.

Retail employees are much smarter than customers give them credit for.

Some customers need to know they don’t rule the world.

This customer demanded the impossible, but got the dial tone instead.

