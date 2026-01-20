Swimmer Found Every Changing Stall “Reserved” With Other People’s Bags, So She Wants To Move Their Stuff To Make Space For Herself

Changing areas can get chaotic, especially when everyone feels entitled to the same tiny bit of space.

But things get messier when a few people decide those shared spaces belong to them alone.

So when entitled strangers started “reserving” cubicles with their belongings, one fed-up pool goer began wondering whether it was time to step in and make room for her own stuff.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTAH for removing belongings from the swimming cubicle? I go with my mum and sister to her swimming lessons every week. When the classes finish, the kids usually wash up and then get changed in the cubicles.

But there’s one big problem.

However, whenever I try to look for one, a lot of them are taken by people leaving their things in the stalls and “reserving their spot.” We end up having to wait for a long while in the cold.

This pool goer has had enough of suffering because of other parents’ selfishness.

As classes are usually staggered by 15 minutes, if parents from the later classes “reserve their spots,” people from earlier classes can’t change until they become free. WIBTA if I just took my sister into one of their stalls and removed their stuff?

At some point, common sense has to prevail in a shared space.

This commenter thinks this pool-goer is right to remove the items.

Sometimes you just have to do your due diligence and move on with your day.

Maybe it’s time for pool staff to put a new rule in place.

Cubicles really shouldn’t be used for long-term storage anyway.

There’s nothing rude about using a public stall the way it’s meant to be used.

If people want guaranteed space for their things, they can wait their turn like everyone else.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.