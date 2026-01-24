Pokimane Got Herself A Ring And Becomes “Engaged To Herself.” Now Her Followers Are Split Between Thinking It’s Either Empowering Or Delusional.

Getting engaged is an exciting event in many people’s lives, and traditionally, it means you are getting ready to marry that person.

Popular TikToker, Pokimane, doesn’t have a guy she wants to marry yet, so she went out and bought herself a beautiful ring and ‘proposed’ to herself, saying she is now engaged to herself.

Some people love it as empowering, others think it is a little unhinged. Check it out and see what you think.

Her video begins with her saying, “I bought an engagement ring for myself. Ok, but you guys told me to. In the comments of my last video, you guys kept talking about a ring. A lot of you were saying, ‘Girl, just go get one for yourself.’ So, that’s what I did.”

Nothing wrong with buying yourself jewelry, but does that make it an engagement ring?

Then she goes on to say, “I saw this ring that I just fell in love with. It felt like way too much to get for myself, but then the more I thought about it, I thought, “I hope someday I actually get engaged. The person you are engaged to the most in your entire lifetime is yourself. So, why shouldn’t I get this ring for myself?”

Treating yourself well is a very good thing.

Her video continues, “So, this is me, proposing to myself. Look at the gorgeous diamonds. Even the packaging is so beautiful. You know when jewelry is so pretty you want to eat it? Is that just me? It is so delectable.”

And now it is time for the proposal, she says, “Will I be with me for the rest of my life? Well yes, I have no choice. But yes!”

She is having fun with it.

She ends the video by saying, “I am going to have the opportunity to gift my husband the sickest engagement ring for men that there ever was, and I cannot wait. You guys know that I love gift giving, and just the idea makes me so happy.”

Well, she is having fun with it and doesn’t seem to be taking it 100% seriously.

I think it is kind of silly personally, but treating yourself isn’t a bad thing.

Watch the full video below and see whether you think it is empowering or stupid.

The people in the comments are conflicted.

This commenter thinks it is stupid.

Here is someone who says she is a role model.

And this follower says this is peak women’s empowerment.

Yeah, this is pretty silly.

