Pregnant Woman Doesn’t Want Her Mother-In-Law In The Delivery Room, But Her Boyfriend Thinks The Birth Isn’t About Her

Imagine being pregnant and thinking about your birth plan. Would you want your overbearing mother-in-law in the delivery room with you?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she doesn’t even want her mother-in-law in the hospital when she gives birth. Her boyfriend has completely different views of how the birth should go, and now, she’s worried about their relationship.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not wanting my MIL to be present when I give birth? I (27F) have been in a relationship with “Greg” (31M) for 5 years now, unmarried but living together. We were surprised to find out that I’m pregnant at the end of the first trimester, and am currently in the middle of my third trimester.

Greg’s mom is a bit too much.

For context, Greg and his mom have a very unhealthy, codependent relationship with one another, and his mother also has difficulty with respecting boundaries. From the moment we told her we were expecting a baby, she has constantly been contacting Greg about decisions regarding our child- from what the baby’s name will be, to how soon we can travel to see their family, what kind of school the child will go to, even how we decide to decorate the nursery. Greg has tried to set the boundary that those decisions are to be made by us and not her, but she continues to push and I can see him starting to entertain her ideas- I don’t know if it’s to make her happy or if he’s letting her sway his choices.

Uh, maybe Greg shouldn’t be in the delivery room.

The issue arose when I told Greg that when I give birth, I do not want a lot of people at the hospital, and I don’t feel comfortable with his mom being in the delivery room. Greg became extremely defensive and angry, and told me that I’m a selfish person for thinking me giving birth is about me. I tried to explain that me giving birth is about me and our child. But he disagreed, stating that it’s his baby too.

Greg doesn’t get to make these decisions.

He was even more upset when I said that I might want my own mom in the delivery room when I give birth, but not his. He said that if his mom can’t be there then my mom can’t be there either. I already barely have the energy to cater to his over the top family in general, and know that I definitely won’t be in a position to deal with them while I’m recovering and learning how to be a mom.

Now, she worried.

We don’t have these issues with my family as they have 1) Been very welcoming to him from the beginning, and 2) Have always been very respectful of our boundaries. We’ve barely been speaking and I’m constantly worried that he won’t respect my wishes or be a supportive partner to me when I need him most. AITAH for not wanting his mom/family in the hospital or in our home when I give birth?

I’m worried for her. She might want to ban Greg and his mom from the hospital. I wouldn’t trust him. He might let his mom in the delivery room even though she said she doesn’t want her there.

Greg needs to stand up to his mom, or the situation will get even worse once the baby is born.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person suggests keeping Greg out of the delivery room too.

This is exactly right.

Her medical team will be on her side.

Childbirth is NOT about the dad.

