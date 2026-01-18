Prejudiced Security Guard Consistently Checked This Employee More Thoroughly Than Others, So He Devised A Mischievous Plan To Get The Security Off His Back For Good

Some security guards take their jobs way too seriously.

This man narrates a story about a security personnel who was too harsh on one of his colleagues, Steve. The guard was even asking to check the photos on Steve’s phone, but he had another thing coming.

Read the full story below to find out.

Security made us show the last 5 photos on our phone. My coworker, and absolute hero, maliciously complied with security on one of our subcontractor jobs. The customer was a manufacturer for high-end electronic components. Security was tight as a small 4″ x 6″ box could contain $250,000 worth of microchips. Our team was installing equipment in their facility for one week. A security checkpoint had to be passed every trip in or out of the building. Mr. Security guard, Chad (maybe), decided my coworker, Steve (probably), was more suspicious than the other 4 techs. So every trip in or out, not only was Steve made to dump his entire contents of his backpack out on the table and go through it, Chad required Steve to show him the last 5 pictures taken on his phone “to prove he wasn’t stealing secrets.” This is all fine, except Chad lets everyone else through without any sort of inspection. Steve is trying to stay positive, but obviously this is eating away at him. Steve tries to be overly positive and also a bit snarky with comments like “thank you Paul Blart, for keeping America safe,” which busts up the rest of our crew. Then, Steve has the idea that will free him the rest of the week.

Steve’s plan worked like a charm.

Wednesday comes along, Steve is overly scrutinized on our way in as usual. As we head to security at lunch, Steve says he has to go to the bathroom. He comes back out a few minutes later, absolutely giddy. Chad Blart, mall cop, stops us on our way out and asks Steve to see his camera roll. Steve gladly hands the phone over. Chad is greeted by some very peculiarly angled shots of Steve’s rear end. “What the heck!?” Chad throws the phone down on the table. “Oh, sorry. I thought I had a hemorrhoid and wanted to see how bad it was. Is everything okay with my pictures? Is the facility safe?” Chad never checked Steve’s materials again. Good on you Steve.

Those pictures were not exactly the “secrets” Paul was looking for.

Let’s read other people’s reactions in the comments.

Here’s a hilarious comment.

Another humorous response.

A valid observation.

Here’s an idea.

And this one shares a personal experience.

The power-tripping security guard got what he deserved.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.