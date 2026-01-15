President Of Road Association Was Using Homeowner’s Address For A Legal Document Without Permission, So He Called Him Out And Refused To Back Down

Neighbors should respect each other’s property and privacy.

AITA for calling out my neighbor on address fraud? My neighbor is the President of our Road Association, and I’m the Treasurer. He used my address without my permission on a signed legal document. This was for insurance for our neighborhood road association. He asked my permission, and I said “no,” but he used my address anyway.

I asked him to change it to his, and he said “ok,” but never changed it. I called the insurance broker, and she said she would change it, but never did. I asked her to send me the signed legal document showing it was changed. But she committed fraud by doctoring the document three weeks post-signature.

The broker and my neighbor think I’m being unreasonable for not letting them use my address on a document I’m not signing. The address they are trying to use without my permission is across the state. My neighbor/president says he wants to use my address so the bills go to me as Treasurer. Even though the process is that he has to review and approve bills before I pay them. He doesn’t understand why I used my address on the road association bank account, but won’t let him use it. I explained to him that as the opener and signer on the bank account, it would have been address fraud to use anyone else’s address except my own.

Now, he is being rude and dismissive towards me. He is spreading false rumors about me to neighbors. He and his wife have started speeding on the road, knowing fully that speeding is destroying the gravel road. He thinks I’m being dramatic by standing firm and making him and the broker create and resign the insurance policy document with his address and not mine. Am I the jerk?

Being treasurer doesn’t mean volunteering your address for everyone else’s legal matters.

