Programmer Was Penalized For Taking One Sick Day, So He Didn’t Go To Work For Three Days Straight Since The Penalty Was The Same

Some company policies do more harm than good.

This programmer was ill for a day, but since his company penalizes sick days based on how often they happen, he decided to take three days off, as it only counts as one penalty.

Read the full story below.

If I get penalized for one day, then I will be out for three. The job I am currently working is not the best atmosphere, and a lot of people do not like it for various reasons. It is very obvious, like most places, that they do not care about you and treat you as a number. About a month ago, I got sick (allergies and changing weather), which typically happens this time of year for me. I missed a day of work, and because it was not scheduled UTO or PTO, I had to take an “occurrence” which, basically, is a point against me, and if I get to 5, I will face disciplinary action all the way from a write-up to termination. This number resets on the anniversary of you starting.

This man made the mistake of coming to work while still ill.

I am the only programmer because the previous programmer quit. When I missed that day, I received an occurrence. I came to work because my supervisor needed me to show a company who bought our old machine how I programmed it. I still did not feel 100% but was no longer running a fever so I obliged. Big mistake! By the end of my 12-hour shift I felt worse. I told my supervisor and he said, well take tomorrow off but it will be another occurrence. This kind of outraged me because due to their rules, you can miss 3 days in a row and it is only 1 occurrence. But if you miss Monday, Wednesday, Friday and go to work Tuesday Thursday that is 3 separate occurrences because you came back. So I said forget that and came to work the next day feeling sick but not getting another occurrence. (I could have used UTO or PTO, but I had recently passed my 90 days and, therefore, had maybe 4 hours of both, which would not cover my shift anyways.)

He learned from his previous mistake the next time.

So fast forward to a week ago, and I probably got a stomach bug. (My immune system is not that good, and my wife works in pediatrics, so she is always bringing me new things to help try and build my immune system). So the week that I got the stomach bug, we got a new machine to replace the one we sold to another company. A representative came out to train the operators and show the new software. Unfortunately, that morning he came, I had my head in the toilet. So I called out, which now makes it my second occurrence. The next day, still not feeling the best, I did not go to work, still only 1 occurrence. The third day, I really could have gone to work, but after 2 days of feeling ill, I really wanted to get rest and be well recovered. So, I come back on the fourth day to find out that they had to pay this representative a good bit of money to keep him here until I came back so I could learn the new software.

His boss was furious.

This made my boss (plant manager) mad. He actually came to me and asked why I was sick for 3 days, and was it really 3 days of sickness.

I told him the truth, I could of came back 1 day to get that training, but was afraid I would have to miss the next day. Which means I would get 2 occurrences. So instead, I took the safe route and gave my body 3 full days of recovery so I don’t risk it. This obviously made him upset, and now he and my supervisor are aware that if I am out sick, it will always be 3 days (If I can afford it reasonably). He even tried to pull the “Well, we are a family around here” card, but that changes nothing in my eyes. The company I work for is owned by another company that owns 14 other companies like ours. They are the ones that control 99% of the rules, so by me doing this, the plant manager has no way of stopping me. Corporate would have to pass a new rule. I also, starting January, will receive enough UTO and PTO to cover a sick day here and there, as well as get a long weekend of paid vacation.

Might as well take three days off if they count it as one.

Family doesn’t punish someone for being ill.

