Quiet Neighbor Tolerated Noisy New Tenants For Days, But He Got Loud Revenge When They Started Hammering On A Shared Wall

Some people simply don’t understand the concept of ‘quiet.’

So, what would you do if the people who just moved in immediately treated the building as if it belonged to them, making noise at all hours and never considering the neighbors? Would you start looking for new places to move? Or would you give them a taste of their own medicine?

In the following story, one neighbor finds himself in this situation and decides to test his new speaker. Here’s how it all played out.

Inconsiderate neighbors met my loudspeaker So I’m living in a very quiet community. It’s rare to meet someone outside, but when you do, these people won’t bother you at all. As a reserved person myself, I just nod to greet them at times, and I have no problem with them at all. I rarely see my neighbour in the left unit, and the right one is vacant. One quiet night, I went to bed at 1 AM when a sudden loud rumbling woke me up.

They made noise and left a mess.

As suspected, someone is moving into the right unit. They moved in the wee hours around 2 AM, not that I care, but they started slamming walls, banging their metal screen door, and their main door. A neighbour down the hall came out to check what was happening. The wife kept apologising, but her words felt hollow, as if we were the ones who were unreasonable for the disturbance. I let this pass. The next morning, I found the stairs and walkway littered with broken clothes clips leading to their door. Like following a trail of ants, you could definitely tell who the culprit was. Again, I let this pass.

Then, the hammering began.

A few days later, I saw the caretaker who handles the gardening, cleaning, and trash collection removing fruit and veggie peelings from a non-biodegradable trash bin. I didn’t want to jump to conclusions, but given their inconsiderate attitude, I had my suspicions. Then today, the hammering started on the very wall between us. At first, it was just light taps, as I assume they were hanging a picture frame. To my surprise, the hammering intensifies to an unbearable level, so loud you’d wish you had earplugs handy. I wouldn’t have minded if they’d just given me a heads-up beforehand.

Fed up, he decided to play some music for them.

Out of respect for this quiet community, I usually keep my music below 80db. But this neighbor clearly doesn’t share the same courtesy. I cranked my loudspeaker to 70% to drown out their noise. Then it hit me, why am I being considerate to someone who shows none in return? No Way! This is the perfect excuse to test my loudspeaker to max volume. I turned it up to 90%, let the music blast, and enjoyed it. I couldn’t see their faces, but I made my point clear. They had to deal with my music until much later.

Nice! That’s a great way to drown out rude people.

