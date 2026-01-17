Renter Endured A Week Of Their Neighbor’s Dog’s Barking, So They Finally Reported Him To Management

Noise can turn any home into a stress zone when it never stops.

So when a renter kept losing sleep thanks to a neighbor’s endlessly barking dog, things were bound to come to a head.

The breaking point arrived the moment that neighbor got smug instead of addressing the problem.

AITA for reporting my neighbour after he kicked off at me on the stairs about his dog barking again? About a week ago, I asked my neighbour if he could keep an eye on his dog because it had been barking nonstop and I was knackered. He acted like I’d properly offended him, so I left it.

Earlier, I bumped into him on the stairs while the dog was at it again. Before I said a word, he went, “What, complaining again?” in this smug little tone.

We had a quick back and forth. He said dogs bark and I should get over it. I said I’d quite like some sleep for once. Nothing dramatic, just petty.

I ended up reporting it to building management because I didn’t know what else to do. Now he’s slamming doors and giving me dirty looks every time he walks past.

Did I make a big deal out of nothing, or would anyone lose it after a week of constant barking? AITA?

What did Reddit have to say?

Dogs barking is natural, but it can quickly become excessive when left unchecked.

Maybe it’s time to take this matter up with the non-emergency line.

What this dog really seems to need is some proper training.

In the end, no renter should lose sleep because a neighbor refuses to train their dog.

