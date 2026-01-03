Retail Store Job Applicant Complains To Supervisor That He Hasn’t Been Hired, But He Refuses To Speak To The Person Who Actually Does The Hiring

Times have certainly changed!

In a digital age, it’s almost impossible to apply for a job unless you have access to a computer and the internet. Back in the day, job applications were actual pieces of paper, and looking for a job often meant going to a company in person to turn in the application.

That’s not the case anymore.

In fact, in this story, when one man shows up in person with his resume, he only gets more frustrated when he talks to the employees.

Let’s read the whole story.

Man comes in angry he hasn’t been hired I only had the pleasure of overhearing this conversation part way through because I noticed a loud voice and rude tone all of a sudden. But basically the other day a guy came into our store questioning why he wasn’t phoned back for an interview when he applied over a week ago and our job posting is still online.

This should end well.

My supervisor tells him that we get a high volume of applications and if my store manager, who is in charge of hiring, decides to hold an interview he will call to schedule a time. Applicant: I need a job! I’m here right now telling you I’m ready, willing and able to work and you’re just throwing me out the door!

The supervisor was just doing the right thing.

Supervisor: They need to look over your application and they’ll let you know sir. Applicant: How will they know who I am? Supervisor: Did you include your name and number on your application? Applicant: Yes! But I want it to be known that I’m here now ready and able to work! Supervisor: I can get you the store manager if you like since he oversees the hiring.

I’m really surprised at his response.

Applicant: No! (His voice gets quieter but he starts pointing and doing weird hand gestures at my Supervisor) She concludes saying she will take a physical copy of his resume since he has it with him and forward it along to my store manager. He wasn’t happy with this, gives her a few more comments showcasing his anger and walks out of the store. He walks right by me to the door and says Applicator: What a jerk! I can’t believe this freaking stupid place! And he’s confused why he doesn’t have a job? You don’t harass employees into giving you a job, sir!

Back in the day before everyone applied for everything online, you could get a job by going into a store and applying in person.

What I don’t get is why the job applicant refused to let the supervisor go get the store manager.

Isn’t that what he wanted?

Here’s a story about a massage student.

Following up in person used to be a good thing.

I was wondering the same thing.

Here’s a story about getting a job by showing up in person.

