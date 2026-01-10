Roommate Wants To Pay The Rent Five Days Early, But Another Roommate Won’t Be Able To Pay Her Share That Quickly
Imagine living with multiple roommates. You split the rent, but you’re the one responsible for actually making the rent payment. Would you be okay with waiting until the last minute to make the rent payment, or would you want to pay it early?
In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she wants to pay the rent 5 days early. The problem is one of her roommates can’t do that.
Let’s read the whole story.
AITA for using rude and directive tone to ask for rent payment?
Our rent payment is due on 27 November, but I wanted us to pay on 22 November because I’m the one responsible for collecting and transferring the funds for the four of us to the owner.
Also our lease start on 22nd, this is also advised by the agent.
And I already remind them to transfer the rent money to me 1 week before 22nd. I planned to have some buffer time in case there were any delays.
Here’s the problem.
The problem is, while the other 2 are fine with paying early, in fact they agree with that. One of my flatmates wanted to pay on 25 November because her parents prefer to do a single overseas transfer for all her expenses (rent, water, electricity).
I tried negotiating privately by giving an estimated amount based on my calculations, but she didn’t accept it.
So, I told the group to please transfer the money today because I wanted to pay the rent immediately, and I was worried about getting charged a penalty fee. I also mentioned that whoever caused the delay would have to cover the fee.
I admit that the way I said it sounded harsh and too direct, I was already annoyed because I’ve been helping by collecting the funds so they don’t have to worry about anything.
The girl’s parents got involved.
After I said this, the girl told her parents, and her parents contacted me directly.
They told me to respect their decision and asked for the agent’s number, which I gave.
At one point, her mother even questioned whether the agent was bluffing or intimidating me.
After going back and forth, I eventually gave in and agreed to pay on 25 November, although I still think that date is too close to the deadline.
She wonders if she really was too harsh.
The last message I received from her mother was a screenshot of something I said earlier (the one with rude and directive tone I mentioned earlier), sent back to me after I clarified that the agent was not bluffing or intimidating me.
Tomorrow, I plan to apologize for being harsh. But I want to ask, Am I a jerk?
The payment isn’t due until the 27th. What’s the big deal? Just wait until the 25th. There’s seriously no problem here.
Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.
She really doesn’t need the money 5 days early.
This person has a lot of questions.
Her roommate really does have a good reason for wanting to pay on the 25th.
Everyone thinks OP is out of line.
She sounds like a really annoying roommate.
