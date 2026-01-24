Daughter Asked Her Mom To Stop Telling People Her Baby’s Name, And Now Her Mom Is Mad At Her

Becoming a mother yourself can bring about some changes in your relationship with your own mother.

We see hard conversations arise all the time, especially when it comes to names, gender, how to raise a baby, and pregnancy.

Since these are all sensitive subjects, feelings can get hurt, and that’s exactly what happened in this story.

This woman isn’t sure if telling her mom her future baby’s name is rude or not, on top of some other touchy issues about her pregnancy.

Let’s see what really happened…

AITAH for telling my mom to stop telling people our unborn baby’s name I (27F) got mad and told my mother (58F) that I do not want her to tell people our future baby’s name and that it’s not her right to do so. My Husband (28M) and I found out not long ago that we were pregnant and going to have a baby. We both didn’t know what to do and have been on edge because I have had 6 miscarriages in the past the furthest along being 12 weeks, where I am at currently. We both have been super excited and nervous because again we have lost so many before.

This is a sensitive time for them.

I have had many check-ups and a couple scans to make sure baby is okay, but my husband and I have made an agreement that there will be no buying of baby stuff until the second trimester, next week. This is the first baby on both sides of the family, his and mine. My parents are super excited and have a hard time controlling themselves sometimes. We have asked both families to respect our wishes on waiting until the second trimester to buy anything. For the most part everyone has agreed and is doing well. My mom on the other hand sometimes forgets that my husband and I like to stay private sometimes. She called me today to ask what the girls middle name we have picked out for the baby is and I told her we have not decided yet. Then she just asked what the options were we had told them the other day. I told her but then asked who she is telling. She said its fine. I said no I want to know who you are telling and she said it’s just her worker at the house. I said please stop telling everyone the baby’s names because we are not sure if we are going to go with those names. She said it’s fine it’s not like you are going to go drive out and tell him what you have decided to name the baby. I told her I don’t care what she thinks, we are the ones that want to tell everyone what the name will be. We do not even know the gender of the baby yet. I told her that she has no right to tell people what we want to name the baby. She got mad and hung up the phone on me and we haven’t spoken since then today.

Seems dramatic…

My mom always is trying to treat me like a little kid right now that I am pregnant and keeps asking me if I have eating real food today and not just candy or sweets (which is what I’m craving). I always tell her yes, I have eaten and she gets mad if I don’t eat certain things like veggies every day or drink water. I have already had the convo with my OB that keeping liquids down is a struggle and they keep telling me to do what I can until the second trimester. I should also note I am a high risk due to other medical issues and heart issues. So I stay in bed most of the time because my heart is under a lot of stress on its own but now that I’m carrying its working even harder. She will come down to my house (she lives right next to me) and complain about how I haven’t cleaned the house or laundry isn’t running while she comes down or the dishes in the sink. My husband and I have a deal that he will clean the kitchen, and I will clean the rest of the house. I will tell her I can’t because I’m not feeling well and she will look at me and say “well in my day when I was pregnant, I had to do all the work because your father worked all the time and I had to 2 other kids when I had to take care of while carrying you.” I always respond good for you I am glad you could do it but I cannot. she normally gets upset and talks about something else but something snapped in me today and told her she has no right to tell people the names we are thinking about for our child.

There’s some control issues, clearly.

Another thing she hates is that we still do not know the gender and my husband and I call the baby them or they, to stay gender neutral until we find out the gender. My parents get upset and say that it sounds like we are talking about twins or something not just 1 baby. That we should just start calling it by the names we have talked about or calling it “It” or “The Baby”. My husband and rolled our eyes at the comment because we don’t want to call the baby “it” that’s just dumb and I told them I am just using the proper grammar by saying them or they. They got mad but left it because they knew I was right. AITAH for telling my mother that she does not have the right to share the names we are thinking about naming our child to everyone?

Let’s get into the comments.

Overall, everyone thought some serious boundaries needed to be put in place.

And many said she needs to stop telling her mom so much.

This person had some tough love to give.

And another said it’s kind of her fault!

Maybe it’s time to grow up and let her mom know there has to be boundaries.

