She Booked A Trip On The Day Of An Important Event, But She’s Not Losing Any Sleep Over It

Managing your social calendar as an adult is exhausting- especially when you accidentally overbook.

What would you do if you accidentally booked a huge trip on your friend’s big day? One girl recently sought wisdom on how to fix this situation on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

WIBTA if I missed my friend’s engagement party for a trip to Aruba

Looking for advice on what to do about a situation my boyfriend and I have put ourselves into.

My friend’s boyfriend told us to save the date for their engagement party a couple months ago, and we thought we were so smart by putting into our calendar right away.

Ah, if only that was enough for the tech generation.

However, despite our attempt be functional adults, we did not check this calendar as we planned a trip to Aruba with my family.

We ended up booking the flight based on what was cheapest and the return flight is on the same day as the party which would mean we would miss it.

A classic, but still rookie mistake.

We noticed today and have looked at every possible option to rebook or leave a day early and it will cost us $500 minimum.

Money isn’t extremely tight, but I’ve had a lot of medical bills and we haven’t really able to save money for things like a house or wedding for a while.

$500 is still steep.

We’re leaning towards just changing the flight and swallowing the $500 but wanted to get opinions on what to do and if we’d be jerks if we decide to keep the flight the same and skip the party?

Oof, navigating this one is going to be a minefield. Let’s see how Reddit chimed in.

Most comments sided in favor of the original poster.

Some offered practical solutions.

Others were a tad cynical.

One person shared some perspective.

Another never heard of these traditions at all.

These two are catching flights, not hurt feelings.

