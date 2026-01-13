Her Niece WasIn Need So She Helped Out, But It Blew Up Her Entire Family Dynamic

While 18-year-olds are technically adults, deciding who in the family they live with can still be a point of contention.

What would you do if your 18-year-old niece ran away and asked to stay with you? One woman recently sought Reddit’s wisdom on her situation like this.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for not asking my niece to leave my house, despite my sister’s wishes?

I (F28) am in a really difficult situation with my family and don’t know if I’m TA.

I have a sister “Amy” (F36).

Amy has three kids but this story mainly involves her oldest two, Alex (F18) and Nina (F16).

Amy is pretty young to be the mom of two teenagers.

Around a month ago, it was announced that Nina is pregnant.

She is currently 11 weeks along.

The father is a boy from her school, “Leo” (M16).

Teen pregnancy is never an easy announcement.

Recently, Alex has been venting to me about her living situation.

Her parents have allowed Leo to stay with them (I don’t know why on earth they agreed to it but apparently his parents are OK with this) and he’s been sleeping in their dining room on an air mattress.

Alex says that Leo and Nina are constantly rude to her, but especially Leo.

This arrangement is not off to a strong start.

She says he calls her a idiot all the time and expects her to pick up after him.

Amy and her husband both work full-time and aren’t at home to witness this, and Alex says they don’t seem to believe her.

Last Friday night, Alex called me in tears and said that she had a massive argument with Nina and Leo.

These two certainly don’t sound ready to be parents.

She said that they were playing video games and shouting really loudly which was waking up their younger sibling who was in bed.

Alex asked them to be quiet, Nina and Leo started screaming at her to go away and it just turned into a whole screaming match.

Alex asked if she could stay with me for the night because she can’t stand being around those two.

An understandable request.

I said yes and sent Amy a text so she knew where Alex was.

One night ended up turning into a few days as my sister said it was ok and Alex didn’t want to go home.

Today, Amy called me and asked me to tell Alex to go home.

This is brutal to be in the middle of.

I told her I don’t think Alex wants to leave and she said she knows as she already asked her herself.

She said that I need to ask Alex to leave so that she’ll come back, as she “can’t just run away from conflict” and that she needs Alex home so they can sort things out.

I get where she’s coming from but I wouldn’t feel right turning my niece away and making her return to a home where she seems to get treated like a second class citizen.

The original poster is in between a rock and a hard place.

I explained this to Amy and she got very weird and said that whilst Alex is an adult, she’s still her mother and wants what’s best and I’m being TA for stopping her from getting her and Nina together to resolve this. AITA???

This has “lose-lose situation” written all over it. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Nearly every commenter took the original poster’s side.



Others tried to figure out the hidden motive.



Some folks shared perspective.



One person suggested mediation.



But ultimately, all encouraged her to keep Alex safe.



Chosen family ties run deep.

