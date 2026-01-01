She Refused To Pay The Whole Dinner Bill, And Now Her Friend Is Calling Her Selfish

Fewer moments are more dreadful than the one where the check hits the table after a fun dinner.

What would you do if your friend refused to pay their share of the bill? One girl recently sought solace about how she handled this on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

AITAH for not playing for my friend?

Me (21f) & my friend (24f) went out to eat at a casual sit down place.

Nothing too crazy, just something quick because she said she was hungry and wanted to get out of the house.

Sounds like the set up for a good time.

I budgeted for this meal because money has been tight and I only planned to pay for myself.

Everything was fine until the check came.

She starts looking around in her purse.

That’s always the moment of truth.

Then she looks at me and says “I forgot my wallet, can you spot me”.

She said it loud enough that the server glanced over, and then she looked at me like I was supposed to automatically say “Don’t worry, I’ll cover you”.

That server couldn’t have been happy.

But I couldn’t.

I literally only had enough for my own food.

I told her gently, “I don’t have it today”.

The second-hand embarrassment is palpable.

She immediately got annoyed and whispered, “You’re going to do this to me?”.

She asked the server if she could pay over the phone or Cash App someone and have them pay for her but the server said they couldn’t do that, so she got embarrassed and had to ask them if she could run to her car and come back.

They must have been thrilled.

They made her leave her phone as collateral.

On the drive home she told me I made her “look stupid” and that a real friend would’ve stepped in so she didn’t have to deal with all that.

I reminded her I literally told her earlier in the day that I was on a strict budget, and she’s the one who convinced me to go out.

Sounds like this may have been their last meal together.

Now she’s being passive aggressive saying stuff like, “I know who I can count on now”.

I can say that as of right now we’re still friends, she’s just acting kind of iffy.

Yikes. Dramatic all around. Let’s see how Reddit weighed in on this dubious situation.

Some felt the friend did this intentionally.



Others felt the story had plot holes.



And needed elaboration.



Another felt the whole issue was irrelevant.



And that there was a simple solution no one involved had considered.



Breaking a little bread has never cost so much.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.