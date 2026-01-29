She’s Suspecting Foul Play Within The Family Business, But Her Parents Are Gaslighting Her That It’s All Her Husband’s Fault

Family dynamics are already hard enough to navigate before money gets involved.

What would you do if your own family members were triangulating against you in their business practices? One woman recently shared her concerns about this on Reddit. Here are the details.

AITA for setting hard boundaries with my parents and considering moving states. I own a family business with my dad and my brother, my mother is retired, and I’ve been with my husband for 20 years. One morning, my husband logged into our cameras at our office to make sure everything was going okay. When he logged in, he overheard my dad tell our accountant (who is also our best friend) that he (my husband) stole $55,000 from my mom and the business.

Please note that this never happened in the slightest, ever. So my husband confronted me about it and said: “Hey, I overheard your dad saying this, and I’m very upset”. I didn’t believe him.

I was like, there’s just no way my dad would say that, right? He then logged into our camera feed and played me the footage to show me, I was shocked and so heartbroken to hear those words come out of my dad’s mouth. I then called my dad to confront him.

He told me I misheard him, and that’s not what he said, and then he proceeded to log into our cameras and delete the footage. My husband and I are now no longer going to Christmas. And we are going to take a couple’s retreat away.

After I told my parents that I would not be coming to Christmas because of what happened, I am being told that now I have to take a pay cut from our business because they feel I earn too much. Keep in mind, I haven’t asked for a raise in years. I work about 4 or 5 positions at the job because that’s what being a business owner is.

My younger brother is also in the business with us, and he gets a lot of perks. He makes more money than I do, even though I’ve worked there longer. He also had a separate building built for himself.

He also got a side-by-side 4-wheeler. As well as having land gifted to him from my parents that cost roughly about $60,000. I, being a good sport, have never asked for anything extra based on what my younger brother has gotten, because I am not a petty person.

So I brought all of this up to them, to say: “Hey, he gets all this stuff, I’ve never asked for anything that I didn’t deserve”. I’ve never asked for anything extra. And now we’re cutting my pay.

I was then told that I don’t work as hard as my brother, and that I don’t deserve it. So now I am considering moving across the country and starting my life over with my husband. AITA, am I being a brat?

