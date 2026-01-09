Shift Worker’s Family Insists She Skip Work For The Family Christmas Party, But She Wasn’t Given Enough Notice To Book Another Day Off

Holidays are full of expectations and pressure from family can be especially intense or awkward.

AITAH for not doing to my family’s Christmas party? I have a family that includes my mom, two adult sisters and their kids. These kids range from 3-15 and my sisters are late 30s, I’m in my 20s with no kids. Both my sisters work in the medical field and I’m a public service worker.

One of my sisters has to work the night of Christmas Eve when we would usually get together and play games as a family. But because my sister works and will barely even make it to Christmas this year they moved it to the weekend before.

They made this decision before Thanksgiving without telling me or asking me to take off for work. I had also received a message from my work letting me know that they cannot grant the leave time to the people who have asked for it in the two weeks before and during Christmas. So even if they had told me my work wouldn’t have approved the weekend off. Now I work from Friday to Monday at my job. The entire weekend. But I get 4 days off for Christmas.

So I will be able to attend Christmas. And will be hanging out with my family during the actual holiday. But because I work the entirety of the weekend and couldn’t get it off, my family (particularly my mother and one of my sisters) has been harassing me about calling off that Saturday and just driving about 2 hours away from where I work to spend one random evening playing games with them, driving back the two hours the next day to still go to my job. I’ve been very adamant about not just calling off, but also that particular Saturday they want me to call off. I will be the only worker on shift that has keys and a security code to the building that day. If I call off there’s a chance my work won’t be able to open at all.

My family argues it’s one day. And that calling out suddenly on Saturday won’t hurt me. I think if it’s so easy, why doesn’t my sister call off on Christmas? Why is my job suddenly not as important as theirs is? Is it really so bad that I’m choosing to work instead of putting myself through the stress of 4 hours of driving, screaming children, and the constant nagging of my family for one evening of games when I’ll be there for 3 days for Christmas two days later?

