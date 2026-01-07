Sister Took On Her Brother’s Teenage Daughter As A Babysitter, But He’s Not Happy Because Things Are Tense Between Them

There’s some serious family drama going on in this story, folks… and it doesn’t seem to be settling down.

AITA for taking on my niece as a babysitter given how bad things are with her family? “My 18 year old niece asked me if I would like her to be the babysitter to my two kids when I went back to work in February.

I said yes because she has always been great with my kiddos and I know she could do with the money having such a tense relationship with her dad and cutting him off a few months ago now. She’s been doing such a great job. My husband and I love her and have no complaints about any of it. But my brother is mad that I accepted her as a babysitter. Their history is complicated. He lost his first wife/my niece’s mom when she was 8. He married his second wife when she was 10. Their relationship started in January of that year when her son was 2 months old and they got married within 10 months and my niece did not come around the way he wanted. And she never came around the way she wanted.

I think he wanted to form a family unit again where she wanted to be on the outside. My brother did not like that. She did not like when she was forced to participate in time with the family. When she was 12 my brother and sister in-law had another child and my brother thought it would be the turning point in bringing them all closer together. But my niece didn’t care. And it was even more intense between them when she vocalized that she didn’t want to babysit for them. Things came to a real head when my oldest was born three years ago and she doted on him, and gave him a cute little nickname.

He was upset but also angry that she could be so warm and loving to a cousin but not the same with her own siblings. And she said it was because she loved my oldest but she didn’t love her half and step siblings. He put her back in therapy (she went after expressing for the first time that she didn’t want to be part of a new family) and told her she needed to accept the fact he had remarried. She told my husband and me she had accepted it but she just had no interest in being a part of it. She was fine with being friendly and present but she didn’t want to love them, she didn’t want to be all in. And even though many of us spoke to my brother about maybe seeing if there was a way to compromise he would not.

So when she turned 18 she moved out of my brother’s house and in with another family member because they had been fighting for months about her not wanting to babysit and when she eventually gave him the notice she was leaving. My brother feels like based on how she has behaved I should not be helping her or giving her the chance to show her siblings how much she doesn’t care. But I know how complicated blending families can be. My brother is my half brother, six years older than me, and his mom is my stepmom because after my parents divorce our dad got back with his mom. So I get how complicated these things can be. It has caused a lot of tension between us and he feels like I am being an ******* doing this to the family. He says I’m picking one niece over my other nieces and nephews and that they will remember this too. AITA?”

