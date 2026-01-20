Some People Make Dating Impossible By Being Mean, Which Is What Happened To A TikToker Who Went On A 2-Minute First Date
by Michael Levanduski
Dating can be scary with all the weird people out there, but almost worse are the many people who seem to be just terrible and mean.
When a TikToker went on a first date with someone she was excited to meet, it didn’t go the way she expected, and she wants to talk about it.
Her video begins with her saying, “I just left a first date that I was really looking forward to, in under two minutes.”
Wow, he must have done something terrible.
She went on, “I was told it was a surprise and to wear something comfortable. I said, ‘Comfortable?'”
She explains that he said to her, “Yeah, act like it is a lounge day at home.”
Ok, that can be fun. A casual first date isn’t common, but there is nothing wrong with it so far.
TikTok/rachelanderson471Then she explains what she wore, “I put on sweat pants, an NPC sweatshirt, some tennis shoes, my hair in a bun, no jewelry, no nothing.”
Exactly as he suggested.
Then she says, “Why does this man try to walk me into a fine dining restaurant?”
What!? There is no way this is acceptable.
She goes on, “I immediately turned around and walked out.”
Good for her! This is very unhinged behavior by the guy and should not be tolerated.
She left and got herself fast food, and then she says, “Old me would have tried to figure out why. I would have messaged him, I would be like ‘How could you try to embarrass me like that?’ Now, immediately blocked. You showed me who you were; you don’t have to show me twice.”
Good for her. There is no reason to put up with something like that.
It is crazy how many people there are who are just being mean while dating. And then they wonder why things don’t go well.
Watch the full video below to see it for yourself.
@rachelanderson471
The people in the comments seem proud of her.
This person says that she left on the first red flag, which is exactly what you should do.
That’s a great saying.
Sadly, this is spot on.
Dating isn’t a game, treat people with respect.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.