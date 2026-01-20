A TikToker Finally Realized How An Air Fryer Works, And It’s Incredibly Simple

Air Fryers are extremely common kitchen gadgets that make cooking fast and easy, but how do they work?

A TikToker was shocked to figure out that it really isn’t that complicated or different than other cooking appliances.

The video shows his air fryer and has the caption saying, “POV: You just found out that the inside of an air fryer is just one stove plate.”

I mean, yeah, where did he think the heat came from?

The video shows him pulling the frying basket out and then zooms in on the electrical heating elements. The description of his video says, “Discovering the inside of an air fryer.”

It is a pretty simple device. What he doesn’t show is the fan that distributes the heat quickly around the food being cooked.

tikTok/welcometheekiddHe is really shocked about how this appliance works. The description goes on to explain, “Explore the surprising interior of an air fryer and its components. Find out how it really works.”

Everyone should know that an air fryer is just a small convection oven, but if you’ve never thought about it, I suppose it can be surprising.

It is good that he stopped to learn about how something worked, and I’m sure lots of other people are learning something new as well.

We are surrounded by appliances and technology that we don’t fully understand every day. It is fun to learn how they work.

I never really thought about it before seeing this video, but it makes perfect sense.

Check out the video below to see for yourself, or go take a look at your own air fryer to confirm.

The people in the comments had a lot to say.

This person is laughing at the fact that people didn’t know that air fryer is just good marketing for a convection oven.

This is how I feel, I love using my air fryer.

This person is forever changed.

It is a simple technology, but it works.

