Son And Daughter-In-Law Wanted To Attend A Football Game, But His Mom Refused To Babysit On Christmas
Holidays can get tense pretty fast when someone else’s plans suddenly become your responsibility.
What would you do if your adult children were supposed to come over to your house for Christmas dinner, but asked you to babysit that day so they could attend a football game instead? Would you help them out? Or would you outright refuse?
In the following story, one grandmother finds herself in this very predicament and refuses to help. Here’s what’s going on.
AITA for not babysitting my grandkids on Christmas so they can go to a football game
My son and DIL have two grandkids, 6 and 4.
I babysit them once in a while, and overall, our relationship is good.
They were supposed to see us on Christmas for dinner.
I got a call today about watching the kids on Christmas from noon until they come to dinner.
I asked them why, and it’s because they got football tickets on Christmas.
They were angry when she refused.
DIL’s mother was supposed to stay with them over the Christmas week, but canceled because she couldn’t make the drive (6 hours).
They don’t have anyone to watch the kids.
They asked me to do it, and I told them no.
They said they would be out a lot of money if they can’t go, and I told them they shouldn’t have bought tickets on Christmas in the first place.
I told them to spend time with their kids
They told me not to expect them on Christmas Day.
They are not happy, and I’m confused if I am in the wrong.
AITA
Wow! They need to show a little consideration.
Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about her declining to watch her grandkids.
This person doesn’t think the grandma is ever obligated.
Here’s a grandparent who would be mad.
This is an excellent point.
For this reader, her kids are wrong.
This isn’t possible because she can’t watch the kids and cook at the same time.
So, her kids are going to have to make other plans.
