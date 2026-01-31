Son Worked Out A Deal To Have His Inheritance Adjusted For Inflation, But His Siblings Don’t Think It’s A Fair Deal

It’s a tale as old as time...

AITA for expecting my delayed inheritance to be adjusted for inflation? “When my grandma passed away, she left (roughly) $1,000,000 to my mother (66F), and $350,000 each to me (28M), my brother (38M), and my sister (30F). My mom didn’t really need the money she received, so she asked if I’d be okay with her giving $500,000 each to my brother and sister so they could buy houses outright.

The deal was I’d get my $500,000 when she passes away, and then the rest of her assets would be split three ways. I agreed, since I still live with my mom due to depression and anxiety, and didn’t need the money right now. So my brother and sister used up most of their $850,000 each (the $350k from grandma + $500k from mom) to buy their houses. I invested my $350,000, and after one year, it’s already made about $50,000 in profit. A few months later, I realized that $500,000 today won’t be worth the same by the time I actually get it years from now. I talked to my mom about it, and she agreed that adjusting the amount for inflation was fair.

She changed her will so I’d receive the future equivalent of $500,000 in today’s money and not just a flat $500,000. We didn’t tell my siblings about this update. We figured it wasn’t a big deal unless it came up, and didn’t want drama if they disagreed. But we also weren’t going to lie about it. Well, yesterday it came up. My mom casually mentioned it to my brother, and he got angry. He called me “devious” for hiding it. He argued that if my investments continue to grow at the same pace, I could end up with over $1,000,000 in profit in 20 years, way more than what they’ll gain from their houses. He thinks the $500,000 I get later shouldn’t be adjusted, because my investment growth makes up for it.

He also argued that they had to use all of their $850,000 to buy places to live, while I get to live at home basically for free, aside from paying bills, and can just let my money grow. But technically, they could’ve chosen to live at home too if they wanted to. Anyway, my brother told our mom to change the will back, and when she asked me, I just said “fine.” I didn’t want to fight and strain the relationship with him, or with my sister, if she finds out and takes his side.

But now I’m having second thoughts. I still feel like I’m being reasonable asking for the value of $500,000 in today’s money. But maybe I’m wrong? AITA for thinking it’s fair to adjust the $500,000 for inflation, even if my investments might outperform their houses?”

