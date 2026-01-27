Sorority Members Talk About What “Cold Dorms” Are And Why They’re Popular
by Matthew Gilligan
Let’s face it: Greek life on college campuses is a dream come true for some people, and a total nightmare for others.
There are a lot of things to navigate if you join a sorority, and the “Cold Dorm” phenomenon is one of them.
Sorority members on TikTok talked about how it all works.
One woman named Jade talked about the sorority she was in at Purdue University.
Jade said that 90 women lived in the sorority house and she showed viewers a photo of a cold dorm.
She said rooms like this are, “Really cold, really dark, and filled with bunk beds.”
@itsmejadeb
All this to say GO KAPPA ⚜️💙🩵🗝️ #purdue #purduekkg #gkodb
Another woman named Annika told viewers, “I live in a sorority house with 120 girls.”
She said all the girls sleep in a cold dorm at night, but they also have day rooms.”
Annika gave viewers a tour of her room in the video below.
@lovealwaysannika
Replying to @jrappoport room tour & an explanation of our day rooms! Comment if you have any other questions about living in the house!🤍 #sororityhouse #sororitylife #sorority #sororityhousetour #roomtour #dormtour
♬ Tubarão Te Amo – DJ LK da Escócia & Tchakabum & Mc Ryan SP
And a woman named Courtney answered the following question from a viewer: “How do the waker-uppers wake up, though?”
Check out what she had to say.
@courtmimosas
Reply to @oatmilk_simp ANSWERING ALL YOUR COLD DORM QUESTIONS HERE! #rushtok #indianauniversity #bamarush #sororityrush
Now check out how viewers reacted.
This person didn’t hold back.
Another TikTokker asked a question.
And this individual also had a question.
Well, this is definitely an interesting sleeping arrangement…
