Sorority Members Talk About What “Cold Dorms” Are And Why They’re Popular

by Matthew Gilligan

Let’s face it: Greek life on college campuses is a dream come true for some people, and a total nightmare for others.

There are a lot of things to navigate if you join a sorority, and the “Cold Dorm” phenomenon is one of them.

Sorority members on TikTok talked about how it all works.

One woman named Jade talked about the sorority she was in at Purdue University.

Jade said that 90 women lived in the sorority house and she showed viewers a photo of a cold dorm.

She said rooms like this are, “Really cold, really dark, and filled with bunk beds.”

Another woman named Annika told viewers, “I live in a sorority house with 120 girls.”

She said all the girls sleep in a cold dorm at night, but they also have day rooms.”

Annika gave viewers a tour of her room in the video below.

And a woman named Courtney answered the following question from a viewer: “How do the waker-uppers wake up, though?”

Check out what she had to say.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.38.37 AM Sorority Members Talk About What Cold Dorms Are And Why Theyre Popular

Another TikTokker asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.38.49 AM Sorority Members Talk About What Cold Dorms Are And Why Theyre Popular

And this individual also had a question.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.39.13 AM Sorority Members Talk About What Cold Dorms Are And Why Theyre Popular

Well, this is definitely an interesting sleeping arrangement…

