Sports-Loving Wife Is Offered A Once-In-A-Lifetime Christmas Treat, But It Would Mean Abandoning Her Family On Christmas Day
Despite the long-held traditions, Christmas means very different things to different people.
While some families that observe the holiday season go to church, go carolling, share a family dinner, and of course presents, others make it more of a low-key affair.
Some even choose to go on vacation through the holidays, and enjoy a break from work on a beach somewhere.
All are equally valid, and as long as the family are happy, that’s really all that matters.
But that’s where the drama in this story begins, since husband and wife have very different ideas of a happy Christmas.
Read on to find out more.
AITA for considering going to a NFL football game on Christmas Day?
I am a 34-year-old woman, and a die hard – like the star is tattooed on me – Dallas Cowboys fan. Yes please drag me, but I love this team for life.
My best friend’s family gets suites at Fed Ex field every other season, but because they think they’re good now, they’ve been buying them more frequently.
My husband doesn’t have a team and follows players instead, but does enjoy and watches with me due to my passion for the game.
Let’s see how this situation has worked out recently.
Last year I was invited to join my friend and his family for a game in the suite but instead gave the spot to my husband.
He had never been to a game before, and I wanted him to experience this especially in a suite.
He had a wonderful time and thanked me profusely for letting him go. I was happy to give this to him and spent the day at home with the kiddos.
But this year, something was different.
Fast forward to now. My best friend got married and made me his best woman.
His gift to me as a thank you for everything was suite tickets to Dallas vs that team on Christmas Day.
I immediately asked my husband, and to my surprise he got upset like full on said “how could you consider going, this is a family day and I would never do this.”
So she tried to figure things out to keep everyone happy.
I tried to compromise and bring up our current Christmas traditions: my mom’s side of the family is from Eastern Europe and we typically celebrate on Christmas Eve.
I told my husband that we can celebrate on Christmas Eve and would still do the morning wake up with the kids (aged eight, seven, and two-and-a-half) with breakfast and opening presents.
I also told him that normally the kids are playing with their toys after the initial wake up and will be zoned out the rest of the day.
Plus my daughters would spend the afternoon with their mom, to see her side of the family.
Let’s see how her husband reacted to that.
He told me to do whatever the hell I want and walked away from me.
I chatted with my parents and they are 50/50 on it but understand my desire to go because this isn’t an opportunity that comes around often, if at all.
AITA?
The truth is that she’s right: this isn’t just any old game, it’s a suite ticket on Christmas Day.
But that situation has pros and cons; it’s very easy to say that she should jump at this unique ticket and experience, but in doing so she’s completely disregarding holiday traditions – and her husband’s feelings.
And there’s something very un-Christmassy about that.
Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.
This person thought that the friend should have thought better than to give her one ticket on Christmas Day.
While others thought she was being selfish and preventing her children from having a magical day.
But this Redditor disagreed, suggesting they could celebrate Christmas differently.
It’s understandably a divisive issue, but it does seem that this woman is disregarding her children’s experience of the holidays in favor of her own enjoyment.
Moreover her husband is trying to create a magical day for the children, but likely wants to enjoy the day with his wife too.
All the while, her friend has broken up the family on Christmas Day, because he could only spare one ticket.
That really isn’t fair.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.