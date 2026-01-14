January 14, 2026 at 6:55 am

Starbucks Workers Shared Their Reactions To Their Stores Going Out Of Business. – ‘Not on my 2025 Bingo card.’

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s always a bummer when you lose a job, right? And in today’s day and age, there’s really only one thing you can do when that happens…

Post a funny video about it on social media!

That’s what these TikTokkers did when a bunch of Starbucks stores unexpectedly closed in September 2025.

She asked her co-worker, “Same time tomorrow?”

Her fellow employee answered, “There is no tomorrow.”

A bunch of Starbucks workers then held hands and ran in a circle.

The text overlay reads, “To every barista I worked with, I miss all of you,”

A worker named Maya reacted to her store closing by dancing around the store to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us.”

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “POV they shutting us down.”

Maya posted another video and told viewers that she was only given a two-day notice about her store’s closure.

And a woman named Lauren posted a video on TikTok with a text overlay that reads, “Starbucks permanently closing my store and leaving us jobless was not on my 2025 Bingo card.”

Folks on TikTok spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

And this viewer shared a funny meme.

Let’s hope they all land on their feet with new jobs.

