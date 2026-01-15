State Employee Tried To Use A Work Restroom, But Was Told To Leave For A Coworker’s Phone Call

It’s amazing how fast an entitled person can turn a shared bathroom into a whole situation.

So, what would you do if you walked into the only restroom at work and immediately got stopped by someone who decided her phone call mattered more than your need to be there?

Would you wait outside to give her privacy? Or would you tell her straight up that you’re not waiting and go on in?

In the following story, one state government employee finds herself in this situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Lady asks me to leave restroom so she can finish her phone call I work for a state government agency in a very old building. There is only one small bathroom for the two floors, and it only has two stalls and one sink. I walked in needing to use the facilities, and a woman was talking on her phone by the sink. I headed to the stall, and she stopped me. “Sorry, can you wait outside until I finish my call?”

The lady got upset and walked out.

I was shocked and then very annoyed. I really had to go, so I said, “No. It’s an emergency,” and went in. She got all huffy and said, “Hang on. I have to leave the room I’m in.” Lady, if you don’t want bathroom noises in the background of your call, don’t go to the only bathroom in the building.

Yikes! It doesn’t seem like she chose a very private place.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever encountered anything like this.

