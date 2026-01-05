Daughter Got Fed Up With Her Mother’s Husband Leaving Messes In The Bathroom, So She Used His Own Toothbrush And Facecloth To Teach Him A Lesson

Living with someone who refuses to clean up after themselves will push you to a level of pettiness you didn’t even know you had.

So, what would you do if a grown man kept leaving the bathroom a mess that you had to deal with every morning?

Would you just avoid the mess as best as possible? Or would you clean it up and make sure he felt the consequences?

In the following story, one young woman finds herself in this exact situation with her mother’s husband and takes action.

Here’s what happened.

A year ago, I got to give my mother’s husband a taste of his own actions. My stepfather is the dirtiest person ever. He leaves hair all over the bathroom, takes a bath, and does not clean up after himself. He leaves stains all over the toilet seat and bathroom floor, and sometimes takes dumps and does not flush. I got tired of having to clean the bathroom before using it every morning, so I started off lightly by sending my mom a picture of his mess whenever he didn’t flush. When he left hair all over the bathroom, I cleaned the hair with his toothbrush and finished off with a clean wipe using his face cloth. Every time he left stains, I used his face cloth to wipe them and hung it without washing it.

Eventually, he learned.

When he took a bath and left without cleaning, I used his face cloth to wipe the majority of the dirt. He woke up every day complaining that his face cloth smelled funny and his toothbrush had hair. Of course, we all brushed it off. After 2 good weeks, he started behaving and keeping the bathroom clean. Everything was okay when I left, but I recently came back from college to find him back to his old ways, so I will be continuing with my work, along with a few new tricks. I hope this time he will learn to be clean.

Wow! Those are some extreme measures.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what she did here.

According to this person, praise is better than criticism.

Here’s someone who thinks she should be more creative.

This would be so funny!

This person actually did that to her ex.

Glad this made her feel better, but no matter what, you should always treat others how you want to be treated.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.