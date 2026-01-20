University Student Told A Classmate She’d Be Removed From Their Group Project For Skipping Work, So She Posted About Him And Turned Everyone Else Against Him

Group projects can really test your patience when one person treats the work like an optional suggestion.

So, what would you do if a teammate kept skipping meetings, ignoring messages, and insisting she had the biggest workload even though she wasn’t contributing at all, then broke down the moment you finally confronted her?

Would you apologize? Or would you stand your ground?

In the following story, one college student finds himself in this situation and wonders whether he overreacted.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for kicking someone off the group assignment for being lazy I (M23) was recently placed in a group for an assignment at uni. One of my group members, Jess(f22) ,is incredibly hard to work with. She bunks lectures, leaves me on read when I message her about her assignment, and constantly complains that I don’t know what I’m talking about with regard to the assignment. Recently, she has been coming up with all sorts of excuses. Her bf dumped her, her dog was sick, Mercury was in retrograde … You name it.

He lost it when the lazy group member asked for less work.

At our last meet-up to discuss the assignment, she kept complaining that she had the biggest workload and asked that we redistribute tasks. I lost my cool and went off on her. Calling her lazy and immature. I told her that I was going to email our lecturer and ask that she be removed from the group. She started crying and ran off. Not long after that, everyone else left.

Now, everyone is mad at him and calling him names.

When I got home, I saw a bunch of passive-aggressive posts on her status about “toxic masculinity ruining her education” and “only God can judge her.” I also got a bunch of messages from people in the group and people who just know Jess and me, telling me I’m a controlling and unempathetic jerk. Now I’m second-guessing if I overreacted because she sucks or if she’s overreacting to being called out. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why he lost his cool, but maybe there’s more to this.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

This person thinks he’s not telling the whole truth.

Here’s someone who needs more info.

According to this person, he could get in trouble for this.

For this reader, the girl was in the wrong.

He should’ve addressed this differently.

It wasn’t his place to “go off” on her, and the professor will probably let him know that.

