Supervisor Blames Employee When Hotel Guest’s Forgotten Retainer Isn’t Mailed Right Away, But The Employee Was Sick Not Slacking

Imagine filling in for sick coworkers at a busy hotel. You have a lot on your plate, and then you get sick too.

If one of the coworkers you covered for blamed a delay on you, would you accept the blame, or would you point out how ridiculous that is since you’ve been nothing but helpful?

In this story, one front desk manager is in that exact situation, and she has decided that she’ll never have her coworker’s back again after how she treated her.

Let’s read all the details.

Getting thrown under the bus by a coworker I am a manager who works alongside another manager in a different department. This other manager we will call her BM (Blabber mouth because she likes to tattle on any and everything). BM was out for 2 weeks because of Covid exposure. So, while BM is out, guess who takes over her department? That is right. ME! So I take over BM’s department, trying really hard to catch everything up for her and while also staying on top of my job while my boss takes an extra day off during each week, which she is no help so what does it matter. I am literally slaving in laundry to where she has minimal work to come back to after being off.

There was an issue with a retainer.

Since I am working the housekeeping department as well as front desk, I became a little overwhelmed by all the stuff I had to handle with no help. A guest forgot a retainer in a room they checked out of, no big deal I grabbed it, called the guest, had them fill out a form so we can mail it back to them. Problem solved. Well that same day, I became extremely sick at the front desk and had to immediately leave when my relief came in (normally I work 10 hour shifts this day I only did 8). I was off the next day, and it turns out the guest filled out the form literally as I was walking out the door when I became sick.

Her coworker was quick to assign blame.

BM comes back that same week on Friday, and talks to the guest about the retainer over the phone. She then throws me under the bus to the guest over the phone saying she doesn’t understand why I didn’t ship it out, and how she was on quarantine so she didn’t have any hand in that mistake blah blah blah. BM then put in her pass on to my boss and all of my employees how I messed up and that the guest is extremely angry. (This place is extremely toxic anyways). If that was me, and I was talking to an angry guest about a coworker I would have blamed it on the mail and the holidays of why it is taking so long. But hey, to each their own and now I will not ever have her back when push comes to shove. I know I messed up, but it would’ve been nice if my coworker had my back since I really helped her out while she was gone.

What a horrible coworker! OP was sick and went home. It’s not like she was slacking on her job.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls the coworker unprofessional.

She didn’t do anything wrong. She was sick.

Another person suggests telling the boss about the coworker’s unprofessional behavior.

Here’s another vote for talking to the boss.

Her coworker handled that situation very poorly.

