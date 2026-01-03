January 3, 2026 at 3:35 pm

Supervisor Doesn’t Want To Attend An “Optional” Office Holiday Party, But He’s Worried Skipping The Event Could Affect His Career Advancement

by Heide Lazaro

Office executives enjoying the holiday party

Freepik/Reddit

Some people go to the office to work, not attend social events.

This supervisor feels pressured to attend a holiday party labeled as “not mandatory.”

A colleague repeatedly insisted that all leadership should show up.

While he doesn’t want to go, he’s worried that skipping the event might reflect poorly on him.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Mandatory holiday party attendance by people in leadership roles

I’m a supervisor at a retail store.

Supervisors are one step up from your run-of-the-mill sales person on the floor.

It’s an hourly position.

This man has a coworker who was pushing everyone to attend the office’s holiday party.

Our holiday party is not explicitly mandatory.

But one of my peers is very vocal about attendance by everyone in a leadership position.

It’s just their opinion.

But they repeat is so often that it’s bound to create some subconscious bias against supervisors that don’t go.

He doesn’t want to attend, so he doesn’t know how to decline without ruining his chances of promotion.

How do I present an opposing view in the most professional and tactful manner possible?

What kind of counterarguments can I offer to counteract the peer pressure?

Mandatory fun is not fun.

But also, I don’t want to ruin my chances of advancing because I didn’t show up at an optional once-a-year event.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person shares a similar experience.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 10.36.16 PM Supervisor Doesnt Want To Attend An “Optional” Office Holiday Party, But Hes Worried Skipping The Event Could Affect His Career Advancement

Short and simple.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 10.36.55 PM Supervisor Doesnt Want To Attend An “Optional” Office Holiday Party, But Hes Worried Skipping The Event Could Affect His Career Advancement

You are overthinking this, says this one.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 10.37.17 PM Supervisor Doesnt Want To Attend An “Optional” Office Holiday Party, But Hes Worried Skipping The Event Could Affect His Career Advancement

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 10.37.44 PM Supervisor Doesnt Want To Attend An “Optional” Office Holiday Party, But Hes Worried Skipping The Event Could Affect His Career Advancement

When “optional” feels mandatory, the fun part is already gone.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter