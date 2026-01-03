Supervisor Doesn’t Want To Attend An “Optional” Office Holiday Party, But He’s Worried Skipping The Event Could Affect His Career Advancement

Some people go to the office to work, not attend social events.

This supervisor feels pressured to attend a holiday party labeled as “not mandatory.”

A colleague repeatedly insisted that all leadership should show up.

While he doesn’t want to go, he’s worried that skipping the event might reflect poorly on him.

Mandatory holiday party attendance by people in leadership roles I’m a supervisor at a retail store. Supervisors are one step up from your run-of-the-mill sales person on the floor. It’s an hourly position.

This man has a coworker who was pushing everyone to attend the office’s holiday party.

Our holiday party is not explicitly mandatory. But one of my peers is very vocal about attendance by everyone in a leadership position. It’s just their opinion. But they repeat is so often that it’s bound to create some subconscious bias against supervisors that don’t go.

He doesn’t want to attend, so he doesn’t know how to decline without ruining his chances of promotion.

How do I present an opposing view in the most professional and tactful manner possible? What kind of counterarguments can I offer to counteract the peer pressure? Mandatory fun is not fun. But also, I don’t want to ruin my chances of advancing because I didn’t show up at an optional once-a-year event.

When “optional” feels mandatory, the fun part is already gone.

