Teacher Was Told He Couldn’t Ride His Motorcycle On School Property, So They Walked Their Bike And Inspired Students To Do The Same With Their Scooters

The rule says ‘you not allowed to RIDE your bike on school property’. OK… “This happened at a school I work at. I decided to start riding my motorcycle to work as the weather in the UK has finally brightened up and I liked to go for a ride after work in the sunshine. Anyway, I park my bike in the correct area and secure it so everything is fine until home time comes around I get asked to come to the school office. Apparently, one of the school administrators (proper jobsworth) saw me come in on my motorcycle and wasn’t happy because “NO two-wheeled vehicle may be ridden on school property without prior consent”.

“Okay” I said and walked out the office, I had customize my bike to be very light and it’s nickname is the “Softail Superleggera” so PUSHING my bike to the gates wouldn’t be a problem. So, I push my motorcycle out the school gates before starting it up but while I’m doing this a bunch of the students ask “why?” so I tell them the rule and they mention how dumb it is.

The next day, a bunch of students decided to come on their 50cc scooters and make a scene outside of the school BUT once they are on school property they push their scooters over to the bike rack and secured them. Best bit, the administrator in question rode a pushbike to school so the ‘scooter squad’ stopped her, recited the rule and made her get off her bike and push it to the bike rack. She was aghast at how many students had brought their scooters to school BUT the rule only applies to riding, pushing and parking them in the bike rack once on school property is perfectly within the rules.”

