Teen Keeps Turning Down Outings Because She’s Exhausted, But When A Friend Notices The Pattern, She Assumes It’s Intentional

Sometimes you care about your friends a lot, but you just don’t have the energy to keep showing up the way they want you to.

So, what would you do if your friends kept making plans, and every time you said no, they took it personally instead of believing you? Would you brush it off as their problem? Or would you feel bad about it, even though you can’t change how you feel?

In the following story, one friend is left feeling like this recently and is frustrated that her friends don’t understand. Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH I never partake in any of my friends plans and she noticed the pattern and gets mad at me My friends asked me to go on a shopping spree with them, and also to go to the cinema later. You know, your typical, kinda average day out with your girlfriends. I called my closest friend and told her straight up that I just didn’t want to go. I’m pretty slumped 24/7 and struggle to see any enjoyment in “going out.” My other friends couldn’t fathom me just “not wanting to go,” but that’s my truth, and I ended up making an excuse.

All she really cares about is studying.

Another example is yesterday when my friends went ice skating, and I watched instead of participating because I was just so TIRED. I don’t find anything fun, and I fear I’ve become boring, and I may as well do everybody a favour and stay home. I hate feeling stuck and overstimulated at a location far away from or even just being around others. My day-to-day life is studying and then worrying about my studies, in case anybody cares.

She’s left feeling guilty.

I hate to mention my mother, but she has chest cancer and used to get admitted to the hospital. She would tell me i’m “not like other girls,” as in I shouldn’t hang out with my friends so much because I need to help out at home with cooking and cleaning, etc. So I guess you can say I feel guilty whenever I spend her money and have fun, especially since she doesn’t have much, as she doesn’t work. Anyway, my friend is mad, and I cannot give a real reason. They genuinely think I’m purposely excluding myself. AITA?

She needs to find support. Whether it’s from a family member, friend, or therapist, it will do her good.

