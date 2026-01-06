Teen Let His Father Take The Grocery Bags When He Offered, But His Mother Got Upset And Accused Him Of Being Disrespectful

It’s confusing when you do exactly what someone asks and still end up being told you handled it wrong.

So, what would you do if your dad offered to take your grocery bags and you accepted without thinking about it, but your mom got upset because she believed you should’ve carried them yourself?

Would you apologize to your parents and move on? Or would you fail to see how you’re wrong in this situation?

In the following story, one teen son finds himself in this exact situation and is unsure what he really did.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not insisting to keep holding my bags, even though my dad was the one asking for it? I (16M) just went out to the supermarket with my parents (49M and 46F) to buy some food for our upcoming vacation. When we got out of the car and walked back home, we all held some bags. While in the lift, my dad offered to take my bags, and I let him, which made my mom upset.

He got confused.

She said I should have insisted on keeping it, which didn’t make sense to me. When we reached home, we continued the argument. I tried explaining to her that he was the one who initiated it. He knows better than me, and out of respect for him, I trust his request, even if I don’t know 100% why.

His mother was not letting up.

She said she was disgusted by me saying it was because I “respected” him, and then raised an example of if it was my grandmother instead, and she offered to hold my bags (even when she was already holding some bags herself). And although this example showed me why I might LOOK like an *******, I still don’t get if I am (and if I am, why?) I asked my dad about what he genuinely preferred and what he wanted me to do in the future, but he said “there’s no preference” (which doesn’t make sense to me? Why ask the question then?) and I should “read between the lines.” AITA?

Wow! Such a big deal out of a small thing.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

It sounds like his parents were playing games, and he fell into their trap.

