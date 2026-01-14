Teen Planned Her Day Poorly And Didn’t Respect Her Friend’s Time, So When She Showed Up Late For A Night Out, Her Friend Gave Her The Cold Shoulder

Everyone loves a night out — until someone feels like they’re the only one taking the plans seriously.

A college student and her best friend thought their delays were harmless, but their friend saw it as disrespect and poor consideration.

By the time the night was over, hurt feelings turned a fun outing into a dramatic fallout.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for being late for a meet up I, 18-year-old female, planned on going to a party with my 3 best friends and one of our friends last Friday. We also had no school that day, which was a blessing.

She had a full day of fun planned with her BFF.

My best friend, 18, Rachel, planned with me that I would go to her house in the morning to spend the day and get ready. Everything was going great — we went to the mall, I did her nails, and we ate sushi. She then had a 1-hour lesson at 17:30.

As the day went on, the two girls started getting behind.

After that, we finished painting her nails, started doing our makeup, and choosing our outfits. We planned on going by bus, but as it was too late, we took a taxi. We were supposed to meet at 20:30 at the bar, but it took us too long to get ready, and we ordered the cab at 20:30. Our other friend also told us that she was going to be late because of the metro.

Then further delays ensued, and the friend who was on time was getting upset.

The ride was supposed to take us 15 minutes, but he didn’t speak Polish, and his navigation took him the wrong way, so we ended up far, far away. We called her, but I could tell she was really angry. She was there at 20:38.

They finally got there and tried to make it up to her.

We were there at 21:10, I think. But we were really far away, so we ran the whole way to get there faster. Our friend arrived at 21:22. We said sorry multiple times, and we even paid for her drink.

But it still didn’t seem like enough.

The whole night was great. Then today, she didn’t talk to us and was angry. She told me we did her dirty, which I know was wrong, but we apologized. AITA?

It’s never a good sign when there’s silence in the group chat after a night out.

What did Reddit think of this dilemma?

This user doesn’t play around with being late.

Being late is rude, no matter how you slice it.

Her actions showed a clear disrespect for her friend’s time.

This commenter doesn’t think she had a good enough excuse for being this late.

She may not have set out to disrespect anyone, but at the end of the day, her poor planning left her friend feeling dismissed.

The only thing left to do is just to do better next time.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.