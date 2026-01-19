Teen Tried To Punish Her Sibling Over Locking Her Out Of Their Netflix Account, But She Ended Up Cutting Off The Entire House’s WiFi

Technology has the power to make our lives easier, but it also has the power to spark drama when it comes to paid subscriptions.

One teen was used to getting a free ride to her sibling’s Netflix account. But when her sibling decided to lock her out of the account until she started paying, her petty retaliation ended up only making matters worse.

AITA for changing the wifi password after my sibling kicked me off Netflix? My sibling (22) and I (18) both live at home. They pay for Netflix, and I handle the WiFi setup and maintenance (my parents pay the bill). We’ve always just shared everything without tracking it.

A few days ago, I tried to watch Netflix and found out they changed the password and locked me out without any warning. When I asked about it, they said I could be added back “if I start paying.”

So I got annoyed and changed the WiFi password and didn’t give it to them. Now they’re mad, my parents are mad, and I’m being told I’m childish and controlling the whole house’s internet just to be petty.

I feel like I just matched their energy. They locked me out first. So… AITA??

What did Reddit think?

This commenter points out a clear difference between these siblings.

“WiFi Maintenance” really isn’t a thing.

There’s a clear verdict for this commenter.

“Matching energy” doesn’t really mean what they think it does here.

There’s a fine line between standing up for yourself and picking a fight you can’t justify.

This teen’s freeloading days are over — and it’s time to accept it.

