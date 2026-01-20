Teen Was Blamed For Not Cleaning A Room She Was Never Assigned, So She Finally Questioned Her Mom’s Unrealistic Expectations

Chores are part of growing up, but they only work when expectations are clear and realistic.

One teen thought she had fulfilled her share of household chores, but her mom became irate she didn’t clean her bedroom.

It left the daughter to question why she was expected to read her mother’s mind.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH~for not cleaning Me, 18F, a senior in high school, was home with my sister, 5F, and brother, 17M, and we’re out of school for Thanksgiving break. We get allowance for cleaning the kitchen, living room, and bathroom.

But this latest round of chores didn’t go as anticipated.

When my mom got home, she came inside, and we got the groceries out of the car for her and helped put them away. Then we went to our rooms. The problem is that she called us into her room and started yelling about us not cleaning her room—something we never do because it is a grown woman’s room, so we try not to be in there when she’s not home.

It became clear just how unreasonable this mother’s expectations really were.

She got mad because we “can’t read her mind” to know we were supposed to clean her room. AITA for not wanting to clean my mom’s room?

Kids need structure and clear expectations, and this mother didn’t provide either of those things.

What did Reddit have to say?

Sometimes parents are way too hard on their kids.

Maybe this is a chance to build camaraderie with her siblings.

There are other ways this teen and her siblings could make it up to their mother.

Her mom also needs to work on her communication skills.

This teen wasn’t in the wrong for feeling blindsided by a request that came out of nowhere.

No amount of guessing can fix what clear communication could solve in five seconds.

