Teenager’s Big Brother Has Always Been Mean To Him, But Now His Mom Wants Him To Meal Prep And Cook For His Family

If you had an older sibling who was mean to you your whole life, would you be willing to do something helpful for them and their family just because your mom told you to?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this exact situation, and he doesn’t want to help his brother out at all. Yet, his mom is trying to talk him into it.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for refusing to help my brother and SIL while they’re struggling by meal prepping a few meals a week for them and their kids? I (17m) have an older brother “James” (28m) who’s married to “Erica” and has three kids with another on the way. Me and James don’t have a relationship. I feel like he resents me for being born or like I stole our parents from him or something because he was always a huge jerk to me. I’m talking putting stuff where I couldn’t reach them when I was little, locking me in my room because he could and dropping me off at the neighbors house when he agreed to babysit and was getting paid for it me so our parents could go out.

Erica is just as bad as James.

When James met Erica she was a jerk to me too. She made fun of the walk I talk because of my stutter and she ignored me unless our parents were there. For a while my parents and James had a bad relationship because of how he (and Erica later) treated me. But they made up and became close again and stayed close even when he didn’t invite me to his wedding. He/they ignore my birthdays, they ignore me at Christmas, they never invite me to parties they throw and it’s not an age thing because kids younger than me get invited. It’s all a me thing.

He doesn’t know his nieces and nephews, but his parents help James out quite a bit.

I asked James why he hates me and he ignored me and when I tried to push him to answer he laughed in my face and told me to get away from him. James and Erica have their three kids, who I don’t know btw, and they’ve another on the way. Erica’s had a rough pregnancy and my parents help keep their house clean and stuff on weekends and they have sent them money. But my parents don’t really cook much. And I cook usually on Sundays and meal prep lunches for school and other stuff. I pay for the ingredients I use because I don’t really like the stuff mom and dad sometimes buy and it’s sometimes because we/they mostly eat takeout for dinner.

His parents kind of voluntold him into cooking.

James started asking for food so Erica and him didn’t need to worry about that so much. My parents said I should do it since I meal prep already and James said it would be perfect. My parents said to use the stuff they buy and meal prep for James’ family.

He doesn’t want to do it.

But I told them I won’t put my time into making food for people who treat me like dirt. My parents said they’re still our family and James was like what why are you okay with hurting my family when our parents told him. My parents said they were very disappointed in me and this was the chance to build some bridges. AITAH?

