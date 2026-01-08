Teenage Girl Got Offended And Reacted Negatively When Her Friend Commented On Her Mom’s Appearance, So She Was Told To Chill

Some things should really be thought about before you say them.

This teenage girl was enjoying a spa day when her friend made comments about her mom’s appearance.

She felt the remarks were insensitive, given her mom’s health history.

When she reacted strongly, an unnecessary tension arose.

Check out the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for being upset that my friend essentially called my mom a bad person for looking older than her age? My friend (18F) came to my house for a spa day. My mom was bringing us popcorn and face masks. Then, my friend started talking about how she believes people’s insides begin to match their outsides in middle and old age. She said wrinkles are the result of frowning and holding your face in negative expressions. So, if you look older than your age, it’s typically due to living a life of negativity and hate.

This teenage girl explained that her mom’s outside appearance makes her look much older than she is.

Right as my mom walked away, she asked me, “How old is your mom?” I answered and she said, “She looks much older. Her glabellar lines and age spots seem more like those of a woman in her sixties.” I said, “Are you calling my mom a mean old lady because she has wrinkles?” She said no, that it’s just an observation.

Her friend told her to calm down because she’s reacting negatively.

I said my mom has survived several life-threatening illnesses in the past ten years. This tends to affect the appearance, and I find her comments disgusting. She said I need to calm down because it’s not that deep. She also said it’s hard being friends with me because I’m so reactive. AITA for thinking she’s calling my mom a bad person?

