Teenage Girl Stayed With Her Dad And Stepmom For Christmas, So Her Bio Mom Threatened To Bring The Case To The Court

AITA for telling my mom I’m not gonna visit her for Christmas I (15F) mostly live with my dad and bonus mom. My relationship with my bio mom is kinda rough. They had me 50/50 when I was little.

Then, when I started middle school, I lived mostly with my dad. And saw my bio mom every other weekend and 50/50 on school breaks. The school had a boarding option, and all of my friends were boarding, so I really wanted to try it for 7th grade. My bio mom said it was my choice. But if I moved that far from her (it was like 2 hours away from her house), she wouldn’t visit me.

That year, she didn’t visit at all or go to my volleyball games, and she didn’t call. Then she moved, so she’s 4 hours away from my dad’s house and 5 hours from my school. I don’t see her much because if I want to see her, I have to go to her. If I want to talk to her, I have to call her, and she doesn’t answer half the time.

Their custody agreement still says I’m supposed to see her every other weekend, on school breaks, and alternating holidays. But she never picks me up for her days, so I pretty much only live with my dad. She’s technically supposed to have me for Christmas. But I told my dad and bonus mom that I want to stay, and they’re not gonna make me go.

My bio mom’s really mad that I’m not spending Christmas with her. We don’t really have a relationship, and I just feel weird in her house. She says us not having a good relationship is my fault because I was the one that chose to board for the year. Even though I knew she wasn’t gonna visit me.

She says I have to go because my grandma’s coming this year. But I’m still saying no. So now, she’s threatening to take my dad and bonus mom to court. AITA for telling her I won’t visit for Christmas?

