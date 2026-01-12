Teenage Girl Wanted To Be Independent And Learn Responsibility, But Her Aunt And Uncle Refused To Let Her Work Or Drive Anywhere

Teens need chances to grow and show that they’re responsible.

This teenage girl lives with her aunt and uncle after leaving an abusive home.

She’s been trying to get a job and learn to drive, but they keep shutting her down.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for wanting to work and drive when my guardians won’t let me? I’m 17 and have been living with my aunt and uncle since I was 14. After leaving an abusive home with my biological parents. I do online school. And I don’t have much of a social life since I moved to a new state.

This teenage girl was never allowed to drive or get a job.

When I was 15, my cousin helped me get a job. But my aunt and uncle made me quit because they didn’t want to drive me. I live in a rural area, so jobs are at least 15 to 30 minutes away. When I turned 16, I got my permit and hoped they would teach me to drive. But they refused, saying they didn’t trust me with their cars.

When she finally got a job, her guardians made her quit.

Eventually, I convinced them to let me get another job about 15 minutes away, so I could save some money. At that job, I made friends my age and had a relatively normal teenage life. One night, I drank too much and came home drunk. I understand getting in trouble for that, but my guardians overreacted. They made me quit my job, said I’d have to pay my own phone bill, and told me I can’t drive until I turn 18.

Her uncle kept calling her irresponsible.

Now, I want to get another job so I can save for a car, insurance, gas, and other expenses once I get my license. I even offered that my boyfriend (who works at the same place) could drive me since we’d have the same schedule. My uncle refused. I feel like they keep telling me I’m “not responsible.” But they won’t let me actually be responsible by giving me any opportunities to work or drive.

She wanted to be independent, but they wouldn’t allow her.

I’m trying to plan for independence. But it feels like they’re blocking everything. AITA for wanting to get a job and be independent? Even though they say I’m not ready?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Indeed, how?

This person shares their honest assumption.

This user suggests getting a bicycle in the meantime.

They’re keeping you powerless, says this one.

Finally, this makes sense, too.

It’s hard to prove you’re responsible when no one lets you try.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.