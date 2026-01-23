Teenager Has Been Playing Golf For 5 Years, But He Finally Admitted To His Mom That He Didn’t Enjoy At At All

Parents sometimes want to share their hobbies with their kids.

This teenager finally told his mother he hates golf, even though she loves playing it with him.

Now his mother has gone silent, and he fears that he has broken her heart.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for yelling at my mom telling her I don’t want to play golf? I (16) have been playing golf for about five years now. To be honest, I have never really enjoyed it. It’s not that I don’t like sports. It’s just golf specifically that I strongly dislike.

This teenage boy only plays golf for her mom.

Anyways, the reason I’ve been playing for the last few years is pretty much only because of my mom. She takes the sport quite seriously. She wants me to do so, too. Part of the reason for that is that she likes having something she can do with me. Our interests hardly ever align.

He dreads attending the golf lessons.

Playing with her is not the problem for me. The lessons I have to do with other kids my age are what I genuinely despise. I never want to go there. It genuinely makes my whole week worse when I know I have to go. Even though it’s only like 10 to 15 times a year, I dread it.

He finally took a stand and told her mom he didn’t want to go.

The thing is, to be a member of the club, you have to do these lessons. So, for the last couple of years, I’ve put up with it. Recently, though, I’ve been really busy with school. I really didn’t want to go. I took my stance and made it clear to my mom. She just told me I had to go.

She confessed that the only reason he was going was because of her.

So this morning, I finally broke and just told her point blank that I’m only there for her. I told her that I really, really dislike going. She told me I didn’t have to go today after a while. We haven’t spoken since.

Now, he feels bad for disappointing his mom.

Even though I hate going, I’m afraid I’ve made her sad or disappointed. I’m afraid this might lead to us not playing anymore. I feel like I did the right thing, but I also feel an incredible amount of guilt. I genuinely want to know. Am I the jerk?

Pretending to love something you dislike can really hurt inside.

