Teenager’s Mom Wants Her To Babysit Her Little Brother, But She Doesn’t Want To Spend Her One Day Off Taking Care Of Him

If you want to make a teenager upset in a hurry, mess with their routine…

And tell them that they have to babysit…on Fridays.

That’s what this youngster is dealing with and she’s not having it!

Check out what she had to say in this story from Reddit.

AITA because I don’t want my one day off to consist of babysitting? “I 16F, go to school 4 days a week (Mon-Thurs) and from Fri-Sat, I go to work 10-5:30. I always have Sundays off. Recently my mom who has been attempting to go back into the workforce wants me to switch my work schedule and have Friday be my day off, and not Sunday.

But..

Here’s the catch, I have a little brother (4). My mom claims a lot of the jobs she’s aiming for want her to work Fridays and that I’ll need to watch my little brother for a “few hours” (yeah sure, Mom) until she gets off of her shift.

This kid is a terror!

My little brother is a constant piece of work, and is more full of energy than a semi truck full of Red Bull drinks. He isn’t a bad kid, however, he is extremely curious about everything and loves making messes, without any bad intentions of course. This means he must be monitored at all times. I love my brother more than any one person I know, however, I need my resting time and my breaks. The whole idea of me switching my schedule around just so my mom can work sounds good, but it really only benefits her.

She needs her rest.

When I have Sundays off it gives me one day of peace before I start another week of school and work, and along with opportunities for sleepovers on Saturday nights with my friends because their schedules are similar. Fridays just wouldn’t work out. This puts me in a frustrating position with my parents. I told my dad about how I didn’t want to change my schedule because it would mean I would have to watch my brother on my one day off, and I deserve a break. To nobody’s surprise he starts going off at me. He loves to bring up his past and how he had to similar things growing up due to his massive Mormon family with around 10 siblings, and the way he had to watch his family.

She’s tired of hearing it.

Now, in case nobody on this planet has noticed, times have changed. It’s normal for a human being to ask for time to themself and I feel as though others should respect that. He claimed that I was selfish and how they had to watch me as a baby growing up (huh 😭), then after I claimed that my brother wasn’t my kid he just said that I need to get over myself and how “that’s life”. I’m filled with annoyance and I feel the farthest thing from being understood. I am predicting a bigger argument will happen after my mom starts making moves such as getting a job and getting a schedule. I have never been a maternal person (mother trauma core) so it’s never been a joy to watch or babysit kids, I often prefer to avoid the whole thing.

She’s conflicted about what to do next.

This puts me in a hard spot so I really don’t know how to navigate this. I feel like I’m being treated unfairly and this is unjust, this sucks and I’m miserable. For clarification: daycare is a no-go, trust me I tried, my mom as of recently (5 years) has only had one other job which was during this summer and she quit due to “drama.” She does breed dogs so her money isn’t entirely of my dads check. and lastly my dad does work Fridays and has my entire life so there’s no way he’s changing HIS schedule.”

Here’s what readers had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

This teenager has her own life to live!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.