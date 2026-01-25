Tenant Got Fed Up With Her Roommate Using Her Private Bathroom, So She Considered Removing The Toilet Paper Before Leaving Town

This tenant lives in a shared apartment where each roommate is assigned their own bathroom—and hers just happens to be the most convenient.

Unfortunately, her new roommate and the roommate’s boyfriend have been treating it like a public restroom, complete with zero handwashing and a fan left running for days. Despite notes, texts, and repeated reminders about basic hygiene and fire hazards, nothing seems to stick.

With winter break approaching and no one around to monitor the situation, she’s considering a drastic but practical solution.

AITA for taking the toilet paper out of my bathroom so my roommate stops using it? I live in a 4×2 and each room is assigned to one of the bathrooms. We only have 3 prople living here currently so I have the bathroom to myself and it is closer to the living room. I can hear and see that my new roommate and her boyfriend use my bathroom quite frequently, do not wash their hands EVER. They also turn the fan on and leave it on for days if I’m not home, which is a fire hazard because it does not have a timer on it and living it on for that long is dangerous. I am visiting family for winter break and am nervous as I will not be here to turn the fan off for them.

I do not know them but she seems quite rude. I’ve talked to her 2 times since she’s lived here bc we are both never home and I feel like I nag because I only ever text her to tell her not to do stuff, like to talk outside my window on the porch at 12 am super loud, leave the thermostat at 85 degrees, clean the lint trap, (another fire hazard) and not smoke inside. I swear she wants the apartment to burn down.

I left a note telling her to turn the fan off when done and to wash her hands and at 5am she turned both off then proceeded to turn the fan back on without washing her hands. I am thinking about taking the toilet paper and all my super important stuff out of the bathroom for when I leave because why should I pay for her to wipe her a** and not wash her hands. I don’t know her and I am scared she’s going to take it touch all my stuff in the bathroom. AITA for going this far??

