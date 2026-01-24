Tenants Finally Got Settled Into Their New Apartment, So When Their Neighbor Kept Throwing Trash In Their Bin, It Immediately Tested Personal Boundaries

Apartment living comes with plenty of unspoken rules.

One new tenant returns from grocery shopping to find a neighbor’s garbage sitting in their can.

The awkward situation leaves them wondering if this is harmless convenience or an early red flag.

Neighbor using our trash can We just recently moved into an apartment complex that has a front-door garbage service.

They provide a can, and you set it outside nightly if it’s bagged properly, and they come take it.

Ours had two bags and some cardboard in it because they don’t come on weekends, and it’s Sunday.

But soon, things got a bit awkward.

We got home from grocery shopping and found our neighbor across the way put his bag in ours. It isn’t a full-sized bag either, just a small grocery bag with some nasty-looking goopy stuff in it.

They know it’s not a big deal, but it still rubbed them the wrong way.

I know it’s just garbage, but we’re all provided our own can for this purpose. He also could have set it outside on the ground in front of his door. So why use ours?

It could have other repercussions too.

I also don’t want to be responsible for his messes, or have someone I don’t know that well getting comfortable around our property, you know? AITA for thinking it’s strange?

It’s really not about the garbage — it’s about the lack of respect.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter thinks it’s best to rip the bandaid off and address the issue right away.

Their position as a new neighbor actually provides an advantage here.

If you ignored crossed boundaries, sometimes people get the wrong idea.

Sure, it wasn’t a big deal, but things add up fast.

The bag was small, but the boundary it crossed wasn’t.

