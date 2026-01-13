Tenant Tried To Pay For Extra Pool Passes, But The Landlord’s Pettiness Backfired And They Ended Up Losing Way More Money Instead

Leases can be tricky, and small fees sometimes cause big headaches.

This woman discovered a discrepancy in their pool and parking passes shortly after moving in.

They tried to resolve it politely and even offered to pay for the pool passes.

But the landlord’s petty response ended up costing them far more than the original issue.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Landlord & missing pool passes Our building has a community pool. We just signed a lease a few months ago. They opened the pool for the season a couple of weeks ago. With our toddler around, I thought it would be a perfect free activity to enjoy the sun.

This woman realized they were given the wrong set of passes.

After looking for our pool passes, we asked our landlord. We then realized they gave us 2 visitor parking passes and 0 pool passes. We were supposed to have 1 visitor parking pass and 4 pool passes. We told our landlord about the 2 items we were given. We asked for the pool pass fee to be waived.

The landlord didn’t agree to waive her pool passes.

Instead, they sent a picture of the lease with our signature, saying 4 pool passes ($25) and 1 visitor parking pass ($150). I sent them a message saying, “No worries! We will pay the $25. Per our lease, we only have 1 visitor parking pass then. Let me know when we can pick up our pool passes. Have a good rest of your day.” Them trying to save $25 and being petty resulted in them throwing away $150. Lol.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts,

This one offers a possible solution.

Those are cheap passes, says this person.

Finally, here’s a related story from this one.

Sometimes, following the rules strictly costs more than waiving the pool fee.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.