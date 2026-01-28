January 28, 2026 at 8:55 am

The “Bird Theory” Is Being Used By People To Test Their Partners About How Much They Care About Them

by Matthew Gilligan

people talking about the bird theory

TikTok/@nee.and.tee/@donnyandserenity/@royjeebiv

Another day, another relationship test…

That’s just the way the world of social media works, and this time we’re talking about the “Bird Theory,” where people point out something trivial, like a bird, to see how much their partner really cares.

The point is that if your partner doesn’t react to the little things that you find interesting, that might be a red flag.

A TikTokker posted a video with a text overlay that reads, “Testing the “bird theory” on my man of 10 years.”

The woman pointed out a bird to her man from their front porch.

The man looked for the bird, but didn’t say anything.

The TikTokker laughed and told him, “You passed.”

@nee.and.tee

Bird theory 🤪 He was gone look til he found something 😭👏🏽 #birdtheory #birdtheoryhusband #marriagehumor

♬ The Bird Theory Test – Nee&Tee

Another woman named Madi said to her boyfriend, “Guess what? I saw a bird today. Not now, but today.”

Her boyfriend was washing dishes at the time and he replied,  “Okay, awesome. That’s super cool.”

Madi wrote in her video’s caption, “He reacted EXACTLY how I thought he would.”

@royjeebiv

He reacted EXACTLY how I thought he would ☺️ #birdtest #birdsofafeather

♬ original sound – madi

And a woman named Serenity tested the theory out on her man.

He looked around, didn’t see a bird, and then said to Serenity, “You know I got chased by a raccoon yesterday?”

Hmmmm…

@donnyandserenity

You just never know with this man🤦🏾‍♀️😂 #foryou #relatable #comedy #thebirdtheory #donnyandserenity

♬ original sound – Donny and Serenity

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person wasn’t impressed.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.14.42 AM The Bird Theory Is Being Used By People To Test Their Partners About How Much They Care About Them

Another viewer asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.15.18 AM The Bird Theory Is Being Used By People To Test Their Partners About How Much They Care About Them

And this TikTokker’s post says it all…

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.16.08 AM The Bird Theory Is Being Used By People To Test Their Partners About How Much They Care About Them

Give this test a shot and see if your partner is on the level!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter