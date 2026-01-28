The “Bird Theory” Is Being Used By People To Test Their Partners About How Much They Care About Them

Another day, another relationship test…

That’s just the way the world of social media works, and this time we’re talking about the “Bird Theory,” where people point out something trivial, like a bird, to see how much their partner really cares.

The point is that if your partner doesn’t react to the little things that you find interesting, that might be a red flag.

A TikTokker posted a video with a text overlay that reads, “Testing the “bird theory” on my man of 10 years.”

The woman pointed out a bird to her man from their front porch.

The man looked for the bird, but didn’t say anything.

The TikTokker laughed and told him, “You passed.”

Another woman named Madi said to her boyfriend, “Guess what? I saw a bird today. Not now, but today.”

Her boyfriend was washing dishes at the time and he replied, “Okay, awesome. That’s super cool.”

Madi wrote in her video’s caption, “He reacted EXACTLY how I thought he would.”

And a woman named Serenity tested the theory out on her man.

He looked around, didn’t see a bird, and then said to Serenity, “You know I got chased by a raccoon yesterday?”

Hmmmm…

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person wasn’t impressed.

Another viewer asked a question.

And this TikTokker’s post says it all…

Give this test a shot and see if your partner is on the level!

